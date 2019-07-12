Home Nation

NHRC issues notice to Haryana DGP over 'gang-rape' of Dalit girl in Nuh

NEW DELHI: The NHRC on Friday sent a notice to the Haryana DGP over reports of alleged gang-rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl in Nuh.

According to media reports, the girl was allegedly abducted, taken to an under-construction house of a police officer and gang-raped for two days.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the media reports, the commission has issued a notice to Haryana's Director General of Police asking for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

"The report should also communicate about the status of the investigation being conducted in the matter and the relief and rehabilitation and counselling provided to the victim girl as the case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and the girl also belongs to Scheduled Caste," the NHRC said.

The NHRC said the content of the news reports, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the girl.

"It is more disheartening, as reported, that for two days when the girl was being assaulted and her grandmother was seeking help from the police authorities, no action was taken on her request," it said.

"Had the timely action been taken by the police personnel, perhaps, the girl could have been saved from the clutches of the perpetrators in time. As alleged, such an inhuman approach shown by the police personnel is highly condemnable. Apparently, the public servants have failed to do their lawful duty," the commission added.

