Home Nation

Plea against HC order on Maratha reservation: SC seeks Fadnavis government's response

The Bombay High Court, in its June 27 order, had said the 50-per cent cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.

Published: 12th July 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists during a protest over their demands for reservations. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court sought the Maharashtra government's response on Friday on pleas challenging a Bombay High Court order that upheld the grant of reservations to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not stay the Bombay High Court order upholding the constitutional validity of the Maratha quota law, but made it clear that the aspect allowing the reservation for Marathas with a retrospective effect from 2014 would not be made operational.

The bench was hearing two appeals, including one filed by J Laxman Rao Patil challenging the high court order that upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra.

The Bombay High Court, in its June 27 order, had said the 50-per cent cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.

It had also accepted the Maharashtra government's argument that the Maratha community was socially and educationally backward, and it was duty-bound to take steps for its progress.

The high court had said that though the reservation was valid, its quantum -- 16 per cent -- was not justifiable and it should be reduced to 12 per cent and 13 per cent, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission.

The commission, in its report, had recommended a 12-per cent quota in education and a 13-per cent quota in jobs for Marathas.

The high court's verdict came on a bunch of petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to grant 16 per cent reservation to Marathas.

On November 30, 2018, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill granting the 16-per cent reservation to Marathas.

The community, which accounts for roughly a third of Maharashtra's population, is politically dominant.

According to the 102nd amendment to the Constitution, reservation can be granted only if a particular community is named in the list prepared by the president.

The report submitted by the State Backward Classes Commission was based on quantifiable and contemporaneous data and was correct in classifying the Maratha community as socially and educationally backward, the high court had said in its verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maratha Reservation Maratha Quota Supreme Court Bombay High Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp