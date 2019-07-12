Home Nation

Poem on Assam citizenship issue triggers row, FIR against ten people

The poem was written in the colloquial Miya dialect – a spoken language of the Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

Published: 12th July 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | PTI

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A poem, replete with emotions given the hardships the minorities in Assam are faced with to prove their Indian citizenship, has triggered a controversy.

The poem, “Miyah Poetry”, was written in the colloquial Miya dialect – a spoken language of the Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam – by Kazi Neel alias Kazi Sharowar Hussain. It was translated into English by Shalim M Hussain.

The poem was recited by some people and shot in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

One Pranabjit Doloi filed an FIR with Panbazar police station in Guwahati against ten people including poets, reciters and activists. He alleged they had put Assam and the Assamese in a bad light.

In his complaint, he questioned certain lines in the poem such as “The land that makes my father an alien”, “That kills my brother with bullets”, “Will you hate him as you hate me”, “My mother is a D (doubtful) voter though her parents are Indians”, “Your torture has burnt my body black” etc.

Doloi said “land” meant Assam where the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was being updated. He alleged the persons named in the FIR had tried to create an image of Assam as being a barbarian state in the eyes of the world. 

“They are branding the Assamese as being xenophobic. The main intention of the poem is to provoke their community against the system and society,” he alleged in the FIR.

 

Noted Assamese litterateur, Nagen Saikia, warned that if the government took the matter lightly, it might have serious consequences. 

“Efforts are on to propagate the Miya Poetry at the international level. It should be nipped in the bud as it is a threat not just to Assam but to the country as well,” he said.

The Asom Jatiatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad alleged it was a conspiracy hatched against Assam and the Assamese. The police said they were probing the case.

“We have written to the authorities to stop the circulation of the poem through social media. Our investigation is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dharmendra Das, said.

The persons named in the FIR rubbished the charge that they were fanning communal passion. They said “Miyah Poetry” is a collection of poems written three years ago. 

“These poems include stories of humiliation and discrimination, love poems, poems spreading social awareness etc. The current debate over Miyah Poetry is baseless because poems written three years ago are now being dissected and a few lines of two poems are being cherry-picked and taken out of context,” they said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC Miya Poetry Miya dialect Bengali Muslims Asom Jatiatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad Kazi Sharowar Hussein
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp