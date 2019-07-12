Home Nation

Press Council urged to step in as Finance Ministry restricts entry of scribes

The letter, signed by office bearers of Press Association, Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps and Foreign Correspondents Club, termed the ministry's move as "unilateral and undemocratic".

Published: 12th July 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several media bodies Thursday wrote to Press Council of India Chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad, seeking his direction to the Finance Ministry to withdraw its "unwarranted restrictions" on journalists entering its office premises in North Block.

The letter, signed by office bearers of Press Association, Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps and Foreign Correspondents Club, termed the ministry's move as "unilateral and undemocratic".

If such practice continues, all the government offices will be out of bounds for the whole media, it also stated.

A clarification issued by the office of the finance minister Tuesday said a procedure has been put in place for "streamlining and facilitating" the entry of media persons inside the ministry of finance and "no ban is in place" on the entry of media persons in the ministry.

"We earnestly request you to intervene and direct the ministry to withdraw the unwarranted restrictions on media.

"Considering the gravity of the situation it will be helpful if you can take suo motto action on this serious issue," it also stated.

On Wednesday, the Editors Guild described the Finance Ministry restrictions on the entry of media persons into North Block as a "gag" on media freedom and urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the "arbitrary decision".

If the finance minister believes that journalists' access to government offices is causing some inconveniences, the system could be improved in discussions with journalists, the guild said on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Press Council of India Chandramauli Kumar Prasad Finance Ministry
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp