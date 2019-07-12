Home Nation

Punjab, Haryana agree to hold inter-state meeting on drug menace

It was decided that the scheduled meeting on July 25 will be hosted by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

For representational purposes

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana met on Friday to discuss greater coordination in the battle against drugs. The two also agreed to hold an inter-state meeting of all the northern states on July 25. 

It was decided that the scheduled meeting will be hosted by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

The chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi, as well as the Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Chandigarh administrator,  are expected to join the second inter-state meeting on drugs.

The first meeting was held in April last year and the northern states had then decided to set up a centralised secretariat at Panchkula in Haryana. A nodal officer from each state was deputed to here for intelligence and information sharing. 

The states had also agreed on a more proactive campaign to fight drugs on a joint platform, with faster sharing of information on drug trends, cases registered and persons identified or arrested.

Punjab government is committed to the cause of total elimination of drugs which were smuggled into the state not just from Pakistan but also from within the country, CM Amarinder Singh said after his meeting with his Haryana counterpart. 

He reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

Earlier, the Haryana Chief Minister welcomed Amarinder and presented to him a copy of the Bhagvad Geeta and a memento.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug menace Punjab government Haryana government Manohar Lal Khattar Amarinder Singh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp