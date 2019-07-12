Home Nation

Rampage at West Bengal school over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan rumour

The school authorities informed the local police, who had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Published: 12th July 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 10:30 AM

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A group of outsiders stormed into a high school in Bishnupur, South 24-Parganas, after a rumour that some students chanted “Jai Shri Ram”. They then went on a rampage on Wednesday afternoon. A number of the students were beaten up and furniture of two classrooms damaged by the outsiders.

P. Uluganathan, the district magistrate, South 24-Parganas, said the rumour triggered the incident. “The local block development officer has been asked to conduct a probe into the incident and submit a report,’’ he said. The incident took place around 3 pm at Bakhrahat High School. 

“A group of 50 odd local youths first assembled in front of the school. Suddenly, they entered the institution and started asking students about those who chanted the slogan. As the students said they had no idea, they assaulted some students,’’ said an officer of Bishnupur police station.

The school authorities informed the local police, who had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
As the news of the attack on the students spread, a section of guardians put up a roadblock in front of the school demanding immediate arrests of the attackers. They accused the local leaders of the ruling party of masterminding the attack on the students. Police, however, said they were conducting an investigation to ascertain what exactly triggered the incident.

