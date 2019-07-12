RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav gets bail in fodder scam case

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major relief to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted him bail in a case related to the fodder scam involving the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury in the 1990s.

The former Bihar chief minister, however, will remain in jail as he is yet to get bail in two more cases related to the fodder scam.

Lalu’s advocate said that Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh granted him bail on the ground of completing half of the 3.5-year sentence in the case. He was sentenced in this case on February 23 last year.

“Laluji was granted bail today on the ground of completing half of the period of 3.5-year sentence awarded by a Special CBI Court of Ranchi in fodder scam case RC64A/96,” said his counsel Prabhat Kumar, adding that the RJD supremo was asked to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

According to Kumar, Lalu has already completed more than 25 weeks, which is more than half of the 3.5-year jail term awarded to him, and, hence, is eligible to get bail in the case.

He, however, said the RJD leader will have to remain in jail till he gets bail in two more cases related the fodder scam. Lalu is also convicted in other fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa treasury (RC20A/96 and RC68A/96), and Dumka treasury (RC38A/96).

Another case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Ranchi is still pending at a special CBI Court in Ranchi, where the statement of prosecution witnesses are currently being recorded.

The RJD chief is currently admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Lalu, a heart patient with kidney ailments, had recently undergone a fistula operation at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

Cases galore

Lalu was convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries.

He also faces a fifth case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda treasury