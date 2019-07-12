Home Nation

Two men arrested for impersonating as PMO officials, Delhi court orders police custody

NEW DELHI: Two persons, arrested for impersonating as PMO officials to get contract from Khadi and Village Industries Commission, were Friday produced before a Delhi court which allowed their custodial interrogation by police.

Duty Magistrate Vasundhra Chaunkar allowed the police plea for 2-day custodial interrogation of Shivam Singh Chauhan and Krishan Kumar Gaur.

The accused were arrested from Khadi India's flagship store in Connaught Place here.

According to police, the Chauhan, who claimed to be an IAS officer and currently posted as a Commissioner at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), had assured two persons -- Vivek Rawat and Robby Rawat -- to get them contract from Khadi India Chairman V K Saxena, through his associate Gaur.

Chauhan had claimed that Guar was his friend who had recently joined the PMO, police said.

The police said that Chauhan was calling the secretary of the KVIC Chairman for last two days to have a meeting with him.

However, when the KVIC official offered to meet him at the PMO, he stressed that he himself would come at the Khadi India store and when he arrived there, he was apprehended, the police said, adding that his vehicle with a government signboard was also impounded.

The police also said that by the time Chauhan had approached the store to get the contract, the Khadi India officials contacted the PMO, which denied that any such person was working there.

The police told the court that it had recovered some letterheads, allegedly belonging to the PMO, and claimed that their interrogation was required to unearth the entire conspiracy and see whether there were other people involved in it.

On his Facebook page, Chauhan had projected himself working as a Commissioner at Government of India, Commissioner at PMO India, Commissioner at Central Secretariat, Project Coordinator at Ministry of Women and Child Development and Former Coordinator at Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship.

