30% of Chandrayaan-2's mission team will be women: ISRO

Published: 13th July 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 (Photo | ISRO)

By IANS

CHENNAI: A good measure of women's power is powering India's Rs 978 crore second moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2, with the Project Director and the Mission Director also being women.

"Nearly 30 per cent of the members working on the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be women," K Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had told the media earlier.

The Project Director is M Vanitha, an electronics systems engineer, shouldering the entire responsibility of the Chandrayaan-2.

Initially Vanitha, who was responsible for data handling systems for India's remote sensing satellites, was reluctant to accept the historical responsibility.

However, at the persuasion of M. Annadurai, then Director, ISRO Satellite Centre, she agreed.

On the other hand, Mission Director Ritu Karidhal, a Master's degree holder in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission.

Several attempts to reach out to them went in vain.

"We are not authorised to speak to the media. Sorry," Karidhal politely told IANS.

 

TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 Chandrayaan 2 ISRO women Women Empowerment Mission Director lunar mission M Vanitha
