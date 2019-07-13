Home Nation

BSP MLA supporting Kamal Nath adds to Congress' plight

The firebrand BSP MLA raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha during Zero Hour and alleged that her relatives had been falsely implicated.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

BSP MLA Tulsi Silawat

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Dinner at the residence of Madhya Pradesh health minister Tulsi Silawat in Bhopal which was attended by Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, besides other Congress and allied MLAs was a show of unity for the government on Thursday.

However, on Friday, one of the legislators backing the Congress government caused embarrassment for the state government in the Vidhan Sabha.

Rambai Govind Singh, one of the two BSP MLAs supporting the Congress government raised the issue of her relatives being among the 28 persons lodged in jail in connection to the March 15, 2019 murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in Hatta town.

The firebrand BSP MLA raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha during Zero Hour and alleged that her relatives had been falsely implicated.

Rambai, requested the Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati for a CBI probe in the case. The Assembly Speaker, however, refused permission to discuss the issue in the House as it is subjudice.

Senior BJP legislator Narottam Mishra indicated all was not well in the ruling coalition comprising 114 Congress MLAs, four independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA.

“I’ve received a WhatsApp message that says that a powerful monsoon which originated from Goa is travelling to Madhya Pradesh via Karnataka. But I’m unable to comprehend the larger meaning of this social media message,” Mishra said.

