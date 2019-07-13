Goa Cabinet reshuffle: Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo resigns from post

By PTI

PANAJI: Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

Lobo submitted his resignation to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar at noon.

"I resigned from the post as I will be inducted into the cabinet later in the day," Lobo said.

Apart from Lobo, Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Atanasio Monserratte, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP Wednesday, would be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers is scheduled to be held at 3 pm.

Sawant would induct the new members into his cabinet by dropping three members of ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) and an Independent legislator as ministers.

Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar Saturday said the reshuffle of the state cabinet will have no bearing on the schedule of the monsoon session of the state legislature, which will commence from Monday.

"As far as I am concerned there is no rescheduling of the Assembly session and Congress party will have to give the name of the Leader of Opposition by Monday," Patnekar said.

He said the new ministers will have to study their respective portfolios before replying to the questions in the House.

The monsoon session will end on August 9.