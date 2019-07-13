India, Russia to strengthen tie-up in space exploration

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India and Russia held high-level talks to deepen the strategic connect between both countries to contribute towards India's priorities such as 'Make in India' programme especially towards space cooperation.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Director General of Russia's ROSCOSMOS and former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin held detailed talks at Hyderabad House on all aspects of India-Russia space cooperation.

Both sides agreed to strategically elevate the bilateral cooperation, and develop a special and privileged partnership focusing at India's priorities such as Make in India programme to expand its footprint in space exploration.

"The possibilities for production of space systems in India were an important part of the discussions. Cooperation in futuristic technologies, including new space systems, rocket engines, propelants and propulsion systems, spacecraft and launch vehicle technology were also discussed", said a joint statement released by India and Russia.

Senior representatives of ROSCOSMOS, GLAVCOSMOS, Energia and Energomash represented the Russian side, whereas Secretary, Space Dr. Sivan and the Director of the Human Space Flight Programme were present from the Indian side, besides other senior officials.

Russia has promised all assistance for India's Human Space Flight Mission Gaganyaan. Senior officials discussed the details regarding cooperation for the Gaganyaan Mission.

"There have been frequent contacts between the two space agencies to finalise the details of the Gaganyaan Mission, which will carry Indian astronaut to space in 2022, to coincide with India's 75th anniversary of Independence," said the statement.

Russia said that it would like to see India participate in the International Space Station, and offered its full support for this purpose.

"Cooperation in space has emerged as a key area of cooperation in the high technology sector between India and Russia. Today, there is new respect for India's rapidly growing capabilities in outer space, and Russia sees India as a key partner for promoting peaceful uses of outer space," said a senior officer is familiar with the discussion.