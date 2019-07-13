Inspired by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

By ANI

BHOPAL: A Bhopal-based policeman has styled his moustache taking inspiration from Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's classic gunslinger moustache.

Kailash Pawar feels that sporting a gunslinger moustache like Abhinandan helps him feel more patriotic for the country.

Speaking to ANI, the policeman said instead of following the latest trends and copying "fake heroes" like film stars, he chose to copy Abhinandan's style.

"Youth used to imitate and follow fake heroes like film stars but the way Abhinandan executed his operation and made people feel patriotic, it made me do this," he said.

Wing Commander Abhinandan has the unique distinction of being the only pilot in the world to have shot down an F-16 combat aircraft from his vintage MiG-21 Bison aircraft on February 27 during an aerial conflict with Pakistan.

Abhinandan was held captive by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a beyond visual range combat with Pakistani jets. He was also manhandled by a crowd after he landed in a village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. He ejected safely and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army when his parachute drifted and fell inside the PoK.

Abhinandan was released on March 1 as "a peace gesture."