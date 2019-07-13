JDU Dalit leader custodial death case: Three cops sent to judicial custody in Bihar

By ANI

NALANDA: In the case of the alleged suicide by a person in the police custody here on Thursday, three cops including an Inspector, ASI and a watchman have been sent to judicial custody and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

Sunil Kumar Singh, IG, Patna Range, said: "Ganesh Ravidas died in the police custody. FIR is registered by the victim family against three police personnel. They have been sent to the judicial custody. FIR mentions the name of other people also."

"The post-mortem examination of the body has been conducted by an expert panel of three doctors and the whole event is video-graphed," he said.

"Reports suggest that a local JDU leader is also involved. We are investigating the case in detail," said Singh.

Ganesh Ravidas allegedly committed suicide in police custody at Nalanda Police station on Thursday. He was brought to the police station for questioning in a kidnapping case.

AK Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Nalanda Police station, had said: "We brought him for questioning with regard to the kidnapping of a girl and after interrogation, we would have set him free. But he committed suicide by hanging himself. We immediately rushed him to the hospital for medical assistance but the doctor declared him brought dead."