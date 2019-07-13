Home Nation

JDU Dalit leader custodial death case: Three cops sent to judicial custody in Bihar

Ganesh Ravidas allegedly committed suicide in police custody at Nalanda Police station on Thursday.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes

By ANI

NALANDA: In the case of the alleged suicide by a person in the police custody here on Thursday, three cops including an Inspector, ASI and a watchman have been sent to judicial custody and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

Sunil Kumar Singh, IG, Patna Range, said: "Ganesh Ravidas died in the police custody. FIR is registered by the victim family against three police personnel. They have been sent to the judicial custody. FIR mentions the name of other people also."

"The post-mortem examination of the body has been conducted by an expert panel of three doctors and the whole event is video-graphed," he said.

ALSO READ: Protests in Bihar after custodial death of JDU Dalit leader Ganesh Ravidas

"Reports suggest that a local JDU leader is also involved. We are investigating the case in detail," said Singh.

Ganesh Ravidas allegedly committed suicide in police custody at Nalanda Police station on Thursday. He was brought to the police station for questioning in a kidnapping case.

AK Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Nalanda Police station, had said: "We brought him for questioning with regard to the kidnapping of a girl and after interrogation, we would have set him free. But he committed suicide by hanging himself. We immediately rushed him to the hospital for medical assistance but the doctor declared him brought dead."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Bihar custodial death
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp