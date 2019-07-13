Home Nation

Landslides cut off Gangtok, Kalimpong from Bengal plains, more rains predicted

Rains triggered landslides that blocked two national highways in north Bengal, cutting off Sikkim’s capital Gangtok, Kalimpong and a major part of Dooars from Siliguri in the plains. 

Published: 13th July 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide

Image used for representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Rains triggered landslides that blocked two national highways in north Bengal, cutting off Sikkim’s capital Gangtok, Kalimpong and a major part of Dooars from Siliguri in the plains. 

Amid a warning of heavy to very heavy downpour in next 48 hours, fresh landslides hit parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The two arterial roads — NH-10 that connects Siliguri and Sikkim, and NH-31 connecting Siliguri and Dooars — are closed since Thursday. The NH-10 is considered as the lifeline of Sikkim.

Toy train services in Darjeeling were suspended because of landslides and poor condition of tracks due to heavy shower. Also, train services between Siliguri and Alipuduar were affected because of the inclement weather.

Many tourists, who were heading for Sikkim, returned to Siliguri on Friday.

"My hotels were booked and my journey plan was chalked out. Now I have decided to take a detour and visit Darjeeling," said Umesh Chatterjee, a banker who wanted to visit Sikkim.

Train movement between Siliguri and Alipurduar through Dooars were stopped on Thursday after earth on both sides of the tracks caved in and washed away by the swollen Gheesh river near Malbazar in Jalpaiguri.

Heavy rains hampered repair works.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Rains Sikkim Landslides Darjeeling and Kalimpong Landslide
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp