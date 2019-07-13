Home Nation

Police head constable beaten to death in Rajasthan, manhunt launched

Abdul Gani, 48, was attacked by unidentified men when he was returning from Hamela ki Ber village where he had gone for investigation of a land dispute case.

Abdul Gani. (Photo | ANI)

JAIPUR: A police head constable was on Saturday beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Saturday, police said.

Abdul Gani, who was posted at the Bhim Police Station, had gone to Hamela ki Ber village while investigating a case.

“He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when some 4-5 unidentified persons attacked him with sticks,” Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Bhim area where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said. Postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, he said, adding that efforts were being made to identify those involved.

Meanwhile, the police in Churu have been accused of gang-raping the sister-in-law of a youth accused of theft, who had died in custody of the Sardarshahr Police.

Churu SP Rajendra Kumar has been given an APO and Sardarshahar DSP Bhanwarlal Meghwal has been suspended on the orders of CM Ashok Gehlot for the custodial death.

The Department of Personnel issued the orders on Friday night.

Initial probe revealed that the youth, Nemichand, was killed due to the beating he received at the police station. The state DGP has ordered the state crime branch to probe the case.

Nemichand’s sister-in-law has accused more than half a dozen policemen of gang rape and his family has alleged that the act was committed since the victim is an eyewitness.

