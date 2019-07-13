Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's daughter, husband expected to marry in court

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Sakshi Misra, the daughter of a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, and her husband were now expected to opt for a registered marriage in court, after their inter-caste wedding created a huge controversy.

Sakshi is a Brahmin, while her husband Ajitesh Kumar belongs to a Dalit family.

This is being done after the priest of the Ram Janki temple in Prayagraj, where they reportedly exchanged vows and even have a certificate to prove that they tied the knot, denied the marriage, adding that the certificate was fake.

According to sources, the couple will be appearing in the Allahabad High Court where their petition will be taken up for hearing on July 15.

"They will get their marriage registered in court on July 16 after making a request to the court itself," the sources said.

Sakshi and her husband, who have been on the run since July 3 when they left their respective homes, made an appearance on Friday on a news channel where they again alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bareilly, Rajesh Misra was against their marriage purely on caste grounds.

The couple and Ajitesh' father Harish Kumar have alleged that SSP Bareilly Muniraj G had refused to respond to their calls for protection and security.

However, after the matter hit the headlines, the SSP has now said that the couple would get police protection so that they can safely appear before court.