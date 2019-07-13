Home Nation

Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti files complaint against business partners

Aarti has alleged that her partners influenced a company by using her husband's name and took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from it after forging her signature.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti has accused her business partners of forging her signatures to illegally avail a loan of `4.5 crore.

Aarti Sehwag, a partner in SMGK Agro, alleged that her partners in the firm took a loan of `4.5 crore from a builder by forging signatures and later defaulted on payments. In her complaint, Aarti has alleged that the two partners influenced the other company by using her husband’s name.

“It was alleged in the complaint that the accused did everything without any consent and knowledge of the complainant. The accused also forged the complainant’s signatures and later defaulted on payment,” said a senior police officer.

Both the accused had also issued two postdated cheques to the builder, which later pursued the case in a court.

It was then Aarti came to know about the loan and later found out that her signatures have been forged, the police said.

“Following Aarti’s complaint, a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and investigation is underway,” the police officer said.

