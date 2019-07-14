22-year-old man slits mother's throat in Bihar's Banka

By PTI

BANKA: A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing his mother at their home in Bihar's Banka district, police said.

The man slit his mother's throat with a sharp weapon on Saturday night, a police officer said, adding, the incident happened at Jagannathpur village under the jurisdiction of Rajaun police station.

The deceased has been identified as Suman Devi (50), the Officer-in-Charge of Rajaun police station, Sumit Kumar, said.

The accused, 22-year-old Kamlesh Mandal, ran away from the house after killing his mother and he was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, he said, adding, an investigation has been initiated.

The woman's body was sent to Banka Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination, Kumar said.

Locals told the police that Mandal had an altercation with his mother and he killed her in a fit of rage. They also said that Mandal was mentally unstable, the police officer said.

His father was not at home when the incident happened, the police officer added.