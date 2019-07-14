Aspiring model hacked to death by boyfriend in Nagpur

By ANI

NAGPUR: An aspiring model was hacked to death allegedly by her boyfriend here, police said.

The matter came into light after a body of a girl in her 20s was found on Saturday with her head smashed near Kelvas Pandurma highway.

The girl was identified as Khushi Parihar, who used to live in Digdoh in Hingna Tehsil with her partner, 28-year-old Ashraf Sheikh. However, following a quarrel, Sheikh allegedly killed Khushi and dumped her body.

Sheikh was later arrested. Further investigation in the matter is underway.