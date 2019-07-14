Flood situation turns grim in Bihar's eight districts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The flood situation in Bihar's eight districts has turned alarming with the release of 4 lakh cubic feet per second of water from the Koshi barrage and torrential rains for the past few days with around 44 blocks affected.

Principal secretary of State, Disaster Management department, Pratay Amrit told TNIE that the flood has affected around 12.5 lakh people in 287 panchayats. "As of now, no death has been officially received but all-out efforts are being taken to evacuate the marooned people from across the flood affected areas", Amrit said, adding that teams of NDRF and the SDRF with all facilities were deputed in each of the eight flood affected districts.

He said that CM Nitish Kumar conducted aerial surveys over five districts including Supaul on Sunday to take stock of the emerging situation. Kumar, before choppering across the flood affected districts,had a meeting with officials on the situation and directed them to leave no stone unturned to save the lives of people and their livestock .

Amrit, who is known as the toughest taskmaster in state bureaucratic circle, has been assigned with the task of monitoring rescue-cum-relief operation across the flood affected districts round the clock.

After 2008, this was the second time when the flood has started wrecking havoc in state. Meanwhile,a report said that road communication between Nepal and India via Bihar's Sitamarhi has completely been washed away due to collapse of a bridge in NH-104 in Sitamarhi on Sunday.