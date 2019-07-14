Home Nation

Government outlines step-by-step approach to end Kashmir, Northeast problems

Sources said that the first target will remain the separatists and their funding networks, which have kept alive militancy in the Valley and organized anti-India activities.

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  As part of a hard-nosed approach to curb local militancy in the Kashmir Valley and prevent infiltration in the Northeastern states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has devised a step-by-step strategy aimed at systematically tackling the problems.

The tough Kashmir policy which has seen new focus since Amit Shah took over as Union Home Minister visualizes a clinical attack on the support bases of militancy in the valley to bring about "irreversible change" by targeting, principally, the separatists and foreign networks.

In keeping with this will be a focus on NGOs who have backed the stone-pelters. These are well-funded operations that have repeatedly tried to derail central government initiatives in trying to control militancy in the valley. It is from involvement in such activity that stone-pelters move over to weaponised training.

The third target will be the cross border terrorists who take advantage of border porosity to enter India and join the ranks of militants.

There has been some success from the recent no-nonsense approach to militancy which includes the Balakot strike on Pakistan-based terror camp. Reports have said that terror camps in Muzaffarabad have moved west, closer to the border with Afghanistan.

The understanding is that the relentless attack on militant bases and on terror funding will also contribute to stopping border incursions into India and with the oxygen supply cut off to local militancy, it will be brutally hit.

The programme has become more intense with the realisation that terrorism, as the Pulwama attack showed, is homegrown even though backed and bankrolled by foreign sponsors. The Al Qaeda is becoming increasingly interested in the Kashmir issue and hardcore IS cadres have found their way into the valley.

Alongside the Kashmir issue, the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Amit Shah is keen on coming to grips with the trouble spots in the Northeast.

The policy follows a two-pronged strike plan: to limit militancy and to reduce border traffic. For the latter measure, the government is emphatic that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) mechanism will play a part in removing the "illegals".

The government is keen to see results, which is the reason for the tough stance. There is routine stock-taking on the progress of the Centre's measures. Back in the national capital, political forces are mobilized to ensure the success of the government's strategy in the two troublespots.

