Maharashtra woman throws twin daughters in well before suicide bid

Published: 14th July 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

BULDHANA: A woman allegedly threw her six-month-old twin daughters into a well before herself jumping into it in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said Sunday.

While the two toddlers drowned, the woman survived in the incident that took place at Jamod village on Saturday evening, police inspector Sunil Jadhav said.

Shital Mohan Bhagat (30) had some argument with her family members following which threw the two infants into a well located outside their house and then herself jumped into it, he said.

Later, some villagers raised an alarm and called the police who fished out bodies of the two infants from the well.

The woman was also pulled out and admitted to a government hospital where her condition was reported to be serious, the official said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

