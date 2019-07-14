Rajasthan policemen accused of gang-raping sister-in-law of youth who died in custody

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Another case of police atrocity has come to light in Rajasthan. After the death of youth Nemichand, accused of theft, in Sardarshahr police custody in Churu, now the police has had serious allegations made against them of gang-raping his sister-in-law.

On the orders of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Churu Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar has been given an APO and Sardarshahar Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhanwarlal Meghwal has been suspended. These orders were issued Friday late night by the Department of Personnel.

The government has investigated this matter and initial investigation revealed that the youth was assaulted in the police station. Earlier, SP Rajendra Kumar had suspended eight policemen, including the police station incharge. At the same time, 26 policemen were attached in the line.

"Chief minister has given clear orders that for any activity in the police station SP will be held responsible. SP has been given APO by CM orders as he took an important matter lightly. Sardarshahr CO is also responsible for this", said Rajiv Swaroop, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department.

After the death of Nemichand in police custody on the night of July 6, there was a new turn of events in the case on July 12th. The deceased's sister-in-law has accused more than half a dozen policemen of gang-rape. The family has alleged that since the victim is an eyewitness in the case of death of her brother in law, the police tortured her. The families have demanded that both the cases be examined by the CBI.

The deceased's sister-in-law and relatives wrote a letter to Sardarshahr DSP on Friday night, giving him information about the whole incident and have asked for a case to be registered.

It is alleged that police personnel Hemraj, Janakesh, Kailash, Virendra Kumar and Mahesh Devar had come together with Nimchand to his home at around 5 pm on July 3rd evening. They got hold of his sister in law and put her in the jeep as well and took them to police station. On the way, Nimchand told her that he has been beaten badly for last 5-6 days forcibly in police custody.

The victim is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital, Jaipur and has alleged that the policemen beat Nemichand to death and then gang-raped her. She was also made to sign some papers forcibly.

"I am receiving treatment in the SMS hospital, my entire body is full of marks received from the beating by the police. My nails are bleeding and eyes also injured. I can't stand or sit. But I want to bring the truth in front of everyone about police, which is why I am making this video.

My brother in law was arrested by police and accused of theft. He died in police custody. Then they took me to the police station and beat me badly. They used to beat me after drinking alcohol and also raped me. Sometimes I was hung and then beaten, sometimes taken to another room and received more beating. I want action against these policemen and they should be given the harshest of punishments," the victim said in a video.

After the victim's family met state DGP on Friday evening, the state crime branch has been ordered to probe the matter.