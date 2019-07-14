Home Nation

Tussle over proposed programme of including egg in Chhattisgarh mid-day meal scheme

For the first time, the Chhattisgarh state under the Congress regime has decided to provide egg to the students under MDMS and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) schemes.

Published: 14th July 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

midday meal

File Image for Representational Purposes. (PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Even before the Chhattisgarh School Education department has issued any circular over the proposed programme to include egg in the diet provided under the mid-day meal scheme (MDMS), conflicting voices are emerging in support and against the plan. 

For the first time, the Chhattisgarh state under the Congress regime has decided to provide egg to the students under MDMS and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) schemes perceiving it as one of the best sources of protein for growing children. In January this year, the government talked about giving eggs in mid-day meals but also mentioned alternative vegetarian food items in the menu for those who do not consume eggs.

According to the government surveys, over 38 per cent of children in Chhattisgarh are malnourished (National Family Health Survey-4) and among the tribal kids, it is 44 per cent.

The followers of Kabir panthi in the state have protested against such plan. They have warned the state government to issue order to withdraw the plan or else they will block the Raipur-Bilaspur national highways on July 17. Some parents also opposed the government’s move asserting ‘vegetarians have lived and thrived for ages’.

In the midst of the protest, as many as 37 organisations from different parts of the state have come forward strongly advocating to include eggs five days in a week in government schools.

“The department has so far not issued any order on distribution of eggs to the schools under the MDMS”, said S Prakash, chief of the directorate of public instructions (DPI).

Debates are also raging on social media with many coming out in support of the government’s initiative asserting that the situation of child malnutrition in Chhattisgarh is extremely grave and so the protest by few against the provision of eggs in MDMS is unjustified since there will always be an alternative to it.

“Among poor families in Chhattisgarh, almost every second child is malnourished leading to an adverse effect on the learning capability of children.  As many as 15 states are already providing eggs under MDMS and Anganwadi centres.  Without hurting the sentiments of those parents who don’t want eggs, there should be the provision of milk, banana, or other option for their children. Child malnutrition in the state needs to be reduced by providing eggs”, said the statement issued jointly by the 37 organisations and further cited the government surveys like SRS 2014 that says “more than 83 per cent of people in Chhattisgarh consume eggs and so the proportion of children who eat non-vegetarian food would be higher among those going to government schools and Anganwadi centres”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chattisgarh Mid Day Meal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp