Two dead, 12 Army personnel feared trapped as building collapses in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

By PTI

Two persons including one army personnel were killed while twelve army personnel were feared trapped inside after a multi-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district Sunday.

The building collapsed amidst heavy rains in Kumarhatti near Solan. 23 people including 18 army personnel and five civilians were pulled out from the debris.

It is learnt that around 37 people were sitting in a restaurant in Kumarhatti when the building collapsed. The trapped people include thirty Army personnel reportedly from Assam Rifles who were on their way to Uttarakhand from Dagshai Cantonment.

District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, fire bridge besides army personnel have been pressed into rescue operations. Nearly 12 Army personnel are still said to be trapped.

The injured have been admitted to the nearby Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital.

Director-cum-Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management DC Rana stated that two people died and 23 have been rescued and a few people are stuck under the debris of the building.

Additional District Magistrate Vivek Chandel and Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Rolta are both at the site of collapse.