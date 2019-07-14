Home Nation

Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district

The gunbattle broke out in a forest near Gumiyapal village, located around 400 km from Raipur, when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Published: 14th July 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

DANTEWADA: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning, police said.

The gunbattle broke out in a forest near Gumiyapal village, located around 400 km from Raipur, when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

There was a heated exchange of fire when the security personnel tried to zero-in on the rebels, following which the latter escaped into the forest, he said.

During the search of the encounter spot, bodies of two ultras and two firearms - a .303 rifle and a muzzle-loading gun - were recovered, Pallava said.

Those killed were identified as Deva and Mamgli alias Mui, who were active members of the Malangir area committee of Maoists and carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, he said.

A suspected woman Naxal, identified as Kosi, was also arrested from the spot, the official said, adding the search operation was still underway in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naxal Encounter Chhattisgarh Encounter Dantewada Encounter
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp