‘Youth getting attracted to RSS for its ideology’, says RSS joint secretary Manmohan Vaidya

Published: 14th July 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the RSS during the Vijay Dashmi Utsav celebration in Nagpur, India, on Oct. 18, 2018.

Members of the RSS during the Vijay Dashmi Utsav celebration in Nagpur, India, on Oct. 18, 2018. (File Photo | Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manmohan Vaidya, national joint secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has said that the RSS has been growing significantly with the number of requests for joining increasing every year.

He, however, quickly clarified that there was no relation between the expansion of RSS and the BJP being in power at the Centre. 

Speaking to reporters on Saturday to brief the discussions in the three-day RSS Prant Pracharak Baithak held at Nutakki, Manmohan Vaidya said that most of the new members are between 20 and 35 years of age.

“Between January and June 2014, we got 36,460 applications for joining the organisation. During the corresponding period in 2018, the number was 56,892. This year, it was 66,855,” he explained. When quizzed about Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue, he reiterated faith in Supreme Court’s decision and said, “The court proceedings are going on and we hope that a decision will come very soon.”

