Bajrang Dal leader arrested in Jharkhand over objectionable social media posts

JAMTARA: A local Bajrang Dal leader was arrested in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable matter on social media, police said.

Prakash Mandal, the Bajrang Dal's convenor for Naryanpur block, was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments, they said.

Police said after the post went viral, members of a community held a protest and blocked the Gobindpur-Sahibganj road for over an hour, demanding immediate arrest in the matter.

The protestors claimed that the post had hurt their religious sentiment.

Mandal (32) surrendered at the Narayanpur police station following the protest, Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Upadhyay said, adding that he was then arrested.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh, who was passing through the area, was stuck in the blockade.

After enquiring about the reason of the protest, he said strict action would be taken against such people who disrupt social harmony.