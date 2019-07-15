Home Nation

  Bharat Beedi executive director Ananth G Pai dies at hotel in Indore, cardiac arrest suspected

Ananth G Pai was in Indore for a business meeting slated for Sunday and was staying at a premier hotel in Vijay Nagar area.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Bhopal: The Executive Director of Mangaluru-based Bharath Beedi Works Private Limited, 46-year-old Ananth G Pai died possibly due to cardiac arrest at a premier hotel in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

When the premier beedi company’s executive company director didn’t arrive in time for the business meeting at another hotel in the city, those present at the meeting rang on his cell-phone, but the calls remained unattended.

Subsequently, the hotel staff rushed to the room where the industrialist was staying. Once inside the room the hotel staff found the industrialist unconscious on bed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sources at Vijay Nagar police station told The New Indian Express, the middle-aged industrialist possibly died of cardiac arrest.

Coming to know about the tragedy, the deceased industrialist’s brother Anand G Pai arrived in Indore and returned to Mangaluru with his sibling’s body.

Ananth G Pai was the grandson of Bharat Beedi founder B Manjunath Pai and son of late Ganpati Pai and Geeta Pai.

Bharat Beedi was started as 30 Brand Beedi company in 1954 and earned the name in the country as well as abroad. Later, it was known as Bharat Beedi Works Private Limited.

 

