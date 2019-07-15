Border Roads Organisation complete 2300 kilometers of strategic roads along China

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s bid to develop the strategic road infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control and the International Borders with China is bearing fruits as Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed more than 2000 kilometers of road in the strategic areas.

MoS (Defence) Shripad Naik said that of the 61 roads identified to be of strategic importance the work is completed on a stretch of 2304.65 km.

Replying to a question raised by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Motilal Vohra Shripad Naik said, “The development of the strategic infrastructure along the border areas is undertaken in a holistic and comprehensive manner to include construction of roads, strategic railway lines, tunnels to ensure all weather connectivity and to enhance the defence preparedness along the border.

Accordingly, a revised Long Term Roll on Works Plan of Border Roads Organisation for five years (2018-19 to 2022-23) has been formulated for construction/improvement of 272 roads of length 14545 km. Out of these 272 roads, 61 roads of length 3323.57 km have been identified as strategic.