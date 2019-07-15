Home Nation

Fresh violence in West Bengal's Bhatpara-Kankinara area

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Troubled Bhatpara-Kankinara region in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district witnessed fresh violence on Monday when some bombs were exploded in the area, police said.

There were reports of a sporadic explosion of bombs in the area since Saturday evening, they said, adding two persons have been arrested in connection with it.

Fifty crude bombs were recovered by the police Monday morning from an abandoned railway housing complex in the area, which had witnessed repeated clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) since the Lok Sabha election results in May.

Miscreants allegedly ransacked the Bhatpara Municipal Matri Sadan (maternity home) and hurled bombs in front of the hospital, creating panic among patients. They also hurled bombs at different places of Kankinara during the day.

Local residents put up a rail blockade at Kankinara station for about two hours to protest against the violence, leading to disruption of train services in Sealdah-Ranaghat division of the Eastern Railway.

Ajoy Thakur, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 1) of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said, "Some miscreants hurled bombs in three places on Monday, but now the situation is under control." 

The police along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in the area, with many shops, market places and business establishments downing their shutters, he said.

The police have also started conducting nakka checking, patrolling and raids at various places, Thakur said.

At least two persons had been killed and 11 others injured in violent clashes in the area since the Lok Sabha polls.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties. The fight has intensified ever since Arjun Singh crossed over from the TMC to the BJP and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, under which Bhatpara and Kankinara fall.

In the by-election to the Bhatpara assembly seat that was held along with the Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Singh's son, Pawan Singh, defeated TMC candidate and former state minister Madan Mitra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal violence Kankinara Kankinara violence Bhatpara violence
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp