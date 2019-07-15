Madhya Pradesh BJP leader’s tweet on Sakshi Mishra leads to row 

Home Nation

Published: 15th July 2019

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At a time when developments pertaining to Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra’s daughter Sakshi Mishra’s alleged marriage with a Dalit man Ajitesh Kumar is creating headlines, the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh state Assembly and senior BJP leader, Gopal Bhargava, has made series of shocking tweets over the developments.

In a series of tweets made on Sunday, Bhargava, the ex-MP cabinet minister, wrote “female feticide incidents will rise alarmingly following news about such incidents and consequently deteriorate the sex ratio scenario. This will be revealed clearly in social surveys three years from now. Also, such incidents will also fuel more cases of the menace of abortion of fetuses in private hospitals and nursing homes.”

In a related tweet, the senior BJP leader mentioned that “such news is bound to push the nationwide Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign backwards by 50 years.”

The senior BJP leader, who is known for making candid statements, however, added in another tweet, “These are my personal views as a citizen of the country.”

The Congress was quick to latch on Bhargava’s tweets to fire salvos at him.

“Such statements will fuel fascist and parochial mindset in the society and will promote the menace of female feticide,” said Narendra Saluja, media coordinator to CM Kamal Nath.

