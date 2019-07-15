Man jailed in Uttarakhand for offensive posts against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

By IANS

DEHRADUN: A man has been sent to jail in Uttarakhand for posting alleged offensive and objectionable posts against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on his Facebook account, top police officers said on Monday.

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Bhatt said that Rajpal Singh Rawat, a farmer by profession, was arrested from Purola area in the district on Sunday. He was then produced before a court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Sunday evening which sent him to the jail.

"We have sent Rawat to Tehri jail today," Bhatt said on Monday.

Rawat had been warned repeatedly by the police not to post any offensive or vulgar matter against the Chief Minister on social media. "He ignored all the warnings and continued to posts offensive matters against the Chief Minister. So we arrested him yesterday," Bhatt said.

Police sources said that most of Rawat's posts have been deleted now.