Home Nation

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu sends resignation letter to CM Amarinder

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh.

Published: 15th July 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday sent his resignation to Chief Minister of Punjab at his official residence, ending speculations that ensued through the weekend following the announcement of his exit from Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

"Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence," Sidhu wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh. It had remained unclear as to why the resignation was not sent to Singh in the past one month.

ALSO READ | Navjot Sidhu quits Punjab Cabinet, sends letter to Congress chief 

Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged the Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.

The rift was further widened during the general elections when Sidhu and his wife accused Amarinder of having had a hand in the denial of ticket to her to from either Chandigarh or Amritsar.

On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped off the portfolios of local government and Tourism and Culture Ministry by the Chief Minister after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Punjab state.

TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh congress
Comments

