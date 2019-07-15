Puzzling delivery: Scan shows twins, Jaipur hospital delivers one baby

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a rather strange incident at Jaipur’s Janana Hospital, only one child was delivered when sonography conducted earlier, revealed twins.

The incident has left everyone including the doctors and hospital administration baffled.

The family of the child is livid and demanding answers along with their second child.

The police reached the hospital during the ruckus that went on for a little over four hours but could not appease the family members.

The family has submitted a written complaint to the hospital administration.

The staff upon questioning claimed, “maybe the children fought with each other inside womb and one of them died”

Ramadevi had sonography conducted on June 19 at a private centre and was admitted to Janaana Hospital on July 9.

On July 9, Dr. Sanyutta Gupta took a sonography test of the pregnant woman and the parents were informed about the twins. However, when Dr. Anil Gurjar performed a caesarean delivery a day after the test, only one child was given to the family.

When the family inquired about the other child, the doctors said that there was only one baby inside the womb.

“There were two children seen in sonography test. But during the caesarean, only one child was delivered. How this happened, is beyond understanding,” said Dr. Lata Rajoria, superintendent of Janana Hospital.

The issue intensified after three days as relatives of Ramadevi asked to review the records of the hospital.

However, the administration refused to claim that they can give documents only at the time of discharge.

The family intended to register an FIR but could not as no document was made available able to them.