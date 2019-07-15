Home Nation

Puzzling delivery: Scan shows twins, Jaipur hospital delivers one baby

In  a rather strange incident at Jaipur’s Janana Hospital, only one child was delivered when a sonography conducted earlier, revealed twins.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a rather strange incident at Jaipur’s Janana Hospital, only one child was delivered when sonography conducted earlier, revealed twins.

The incident has left everyone including the doctors and hospital administration baffled.

The family of the child is livid and demanding answers along with their second child.

The police reached the hospital during the ruckus that went on for a little over four hours but could not appease the family members.

The family has submitted a written complaint to the hospital administration.

The staff upon questioning claimed, “maybe the children fought with each other inside womb and one of them died” 

Ramadevi had sonography conducted on June 19 at a private centre and was admitted to Janaana Hospital on July 9.

On July 9,  Dr. Sanyutta Gupta took a sonography test of the pregnant woman and the parents were informed about the twins. However, when Dr. Anil Gurjar performed a caesarean delivery a day after the test, only one child was given to the family. 

When the family inquired about the other child, the doctors said that there was only one baby inside the womb.

“There were two children seen in sonography test. But during the caesarean, only one child was delivered. How this happened, is beyond understanding,” said Dr. Lata Rajoria, superintendent of Janana Hospital.

The issue intensified after three days as relatives of Ramadevi asked to review the records of the hospital. 

However, the administration refused to claim that they can give documents only at the time of discharge.

The family intended to register an FIR but could not as no document was made available able to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janana Hospital Jaipur Baby Delivery
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp