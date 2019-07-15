Rajasthan policemen booked for torture, gangrape of woman whose brother-in-law died in custody

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan’s Churu district half a dozen policemen have been booked for allegedly beating and gangraping a woman whose brother-in-law had died in police custody, on Sunday.

The victim, a Dalit woman, who is receiving treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, alleged that she and her brother-in-law Nemichand were illegally detained by the SHO and other policemen of Sardarshahar Police Station in Churu.

“Based on the woman’s statement, recorded Saturday, an FIR against the then SHO and five to seven other policemen was registered today. The case will be investigated by CID-CB,” said Sardarshahar Police Station SHO Mahendra Dutt Sharma, who took charge after Nemichand’s death came to light.

Nemichand, 22, was arrested on July 6 in a theft case but was beaten by police and succumbed to his injuries.

He was picked up by the police on June 30 and kept in illegal detention, Nemichand’s brother has alleged adding that his wife was beaten, gangraped, her nails plucked by policemen because she witnessed the murder of his brother.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC and ST Act.