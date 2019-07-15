Home Nation

Rajasthan policemen booked for torture, gangrape of woman whose brother-in-law died in custody

In Rajasthan’s Churu district half a dozen policemen have been booked for allegedly beating and gangraping a woman whose brother-in-law had died in police custody, on Sunday.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan’s Churu district half a dozen policemen have been booked for allegedly beating and gangraping a woman whose brother-in-law had died in police custody, on Sunday.

The victim, a Dalit woman, who is receiving treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, alleged that she and her brother-in-law Nemichand were illegally detained by the SHO and other policemen of Sardarshahar Police Station in Churu.

“Based on the woman’s statement, recorded Saturday, an FIR against the then SHO and five to seven other policemen was registered today. The case will be investigated by CID-CB,” said Sardarshahar Police Station SHO Mahendra Dutt Sharma, who took charge after Nemichand’s death came to light.

Nemichand, 22, was arrested on July 6 in a theft case but was beaten by police and succumbed to his injuries.

He was picked up by the police on June 30 and kept in illegal detention, Nemichand’s brother has alleged adding that his wife was beaten, gangraped, her nails plucked by policemen because she witnessed the murder of his brother.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC and ST Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit Woman Gangrape in Rajasthan Custodial Torture in Rajasthan Churu Gangrape
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp