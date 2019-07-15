Home Nation

RSS looks to expand footprint in militancy-hit Kashmir

The RSS has launched Ekal Vidalaya and Seva programmes in border areas, minority pockets and in Ladakh to reach out to the people. 

Published: 15th July 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the RSS during the Vijay Dashmi Utsav celebration in Nagpur, India, on Oct. 18, 2018.

Members of the RSS during the Vijay Dashmi Utsav celebration in Nagpur, India, on Oct. 18, 2018. (File Photo | Bloomberg)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Encouraged by the BJP’s inroads into militancy-hit Kashmir, its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) is searching for “like-minded” people to make its presence felt in all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sangh has been active in Jammu region and, of late, has also made inroads into a cold desert of Ladakh.

RSS state chief Suchet Singh said the Sangh is actively working in Jammu and Ladakh regions.

“We have about 300 shakhas in both regions. A majority of the shakhas are in Jammu while few are in Ladakh,” he said.

These shakhas, he said, are not confined to Hindus only.

“There are places, where Muslims also participate. Even there are some schools run by RSS, where the Muslim children are enrolled.”

However, Singh confirmed that as of now, there is no Muslim office bearer in the Sangh.

“Outsiders have spread poison among the people against the RSS,” he said. Once the situation improves in the Kashmir Valley, the Sangh would reach out to more like-minded and patriotic people, he said.

Another Sangh leader said the plan is to have a strong presence in Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir.

“We have a presence in Jammu and Ladakh and are trying hard through our social activities to reach to out to people in the Valley, especially in border areas.” 

The Sangh activists, he said, are carrying out activities in the Valley when required.

