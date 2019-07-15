Home Nation

SC dismisses Asaram Bapu's bail plea in sexual assault case in Gujarat

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana was informed by Gujarat Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that the trial in the case was going on and 210 witnesses were yet to be examined.

Published: 15th July 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed the bail plea of self-styled preacher Asaram Bapu in connection with a sexual assault case lodged against him in Gujarat.

The bench, while dismissing the bail plea, said the lower court will proceed with the trial and will not be influenced by the prima facie observations given by the Gujarat High Court earlier while dismissing Asaram's plea.

Two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai accusing them of rape and illegal confinement among other charges.

