Temple priest thrashed in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 60-year-old priest of a temple was allegedly beaten up by five to six men in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said Monday.

The incident was filmed and its video was circulated on social media, they added.

Police said the accused had questioned the presence of a woman on the temple premises in the odd hours Saturday night and then thrashed Sudama Brahmin.

The video of the incident was circulated on social media on Monday following which the priest gave a complaint to the Sadar police station.

"The priest has named three men in his complaint," police added.