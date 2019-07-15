Third-rank holder in JEE (Advanced) wins gold in 50th International Physics Olympiad

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA/NEW DELHI: Hajipur-born Archit Bubna, who clinched the third rank of JEE (Advanced) 2019, has once again brought laurels to India as well as his native state Bihar having won yet again a gold medal in the 50th International Physics Olympiad (IPO) at Tel Aviv in Israel.

Vishal Bubna, father of Archit and one of the prominent entrepreneurs from Bihar in New Delhi said, "The International Physics Olympiad is the toughest physics competition on earth at the Pre-University level. Archit has always been good with physics since his early school days because he is a genius in it".

Archit has received many national and international accolades for his intelligence in physics including India's elite scholarship Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY). He is a student of FIIT-Jee in South Delhi and will pursue higher education from MIT in the USA after graduating from IIT-Delhi.

The 50th IPO from July 7 to 15 with more than 400 participants-all toppers in the National Physics Olympiad from 80 countries including India.