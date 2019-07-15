Home Nation

UP village hands over cycles to girls to rein in school dropout rate

Safety issues, lack of public transport and distance are the factors because of which most the girls stop school.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Cycles

Image used for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The number of school dropouts, especially the girls, runs into lakhs in UP annually.  Reasons may be galore but in Chandwara village of Barabanki district, 40 km from Lucknow, there is hardly any school for secondary education of girls in the close vicinity of the village.

Consequently, most of the girls stop studies after Class VIII as they have to walk 5-6 km and in many cases, parents don’t find it safe.

Most girls either get into the grind of daily life helping their mothers’ in household chores or just wait to get married off.

Manorama, 12, was depressed after being forbidden by father to go to school outside the village for studies. Manorama’s elder sister had the same fate and was married off within a year of leaving school.

The women raised the issue with their Gram Pradhan (village head) Prakashini Jaiswal urging her to find a way.

Safety issues, lack of public transport and distance are the factors because of which most the girls stop school.

There were only two options. Either a secondary school in the village for the girls or some arrangement be made so that the could girls could reach safely said Prakashini. 

Prakashini came up with idea of arranging cycles for girls to ensure that they reach their school on time.

She said that the idea of Kishori Cycle bank came because affording a cycle was difficult for the families and more plausible than 

Prakashini says that she got a survey done over girls schooling in the village which showed that lack of commutation facilities was the biggest reason for dropout. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP School Dropout Female Education
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp