Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath orders probe into BJP MLA's daughter's marriage case

The Chief Minister sought the report following allegations that the whole episode was a conspiracy to malign the image of Misra, MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

BJP’s Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter with her alleged husband Ajitesh. (Video screengrab)

BJP’s Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter with her husband Ajitesh. (Video screengrab)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked senior party leaders and officials to submit a report on the controversy surrounding the marriage of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra's daughter Sakshi and a Dalit youth, Ajitesh Kumar.

The Chief Minister sought the report following allegations that the whole episode was a conspiracy to malign the image of Misra, MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly.

Another BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal, in a WhatsApp chat with one Vikas Tiwari, has been blamed for the conspiracy against Misra. Tiwari reportedly told Lal that he encouraged the episode to tarnish Misra's image.

READ MORE | Bareilly couple's marriage valid: Allahabad High Court

However, Lal has denied allegations and has lodged an FIR against Tiwari for creating a "fake and vulgar chat".

Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad High Court held that the couple's marriage was "valid".

According to the couple's lawyer, Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar were attacked by some persons, wearing black coats in the court room after which the judge asked the couple to remain seated inside the court room.

The court directed the state government to provide adequate police protection to the couple. The judge also summoned the police officials. However, Senior Superitendent of Police Prayagraj Atul Sharma denied that the couple had been assaulted.

Lashing out at Misra, Justice Siddhartha Verma said that both his daughter Sakshi and son-in-law are adults and have a right to decide their life partners.

Sakshi and Ajitesh had reportedly eloped from their homes on July 3 and had got married at a temple in Prayagraj on July 4.

The couple remained on the run and on July 9, they posted a video in which Sakshi and Ajitesh claimed that they face a death threat from Sakshi's father.

The couple said that the Misra was 'unhappy' with their marriage as Sakshi was a Brahmin and Ajitesh a Dalit.

Misra has, however, said he was not opposed to the marriage and his only concern was that there was a nine years age difference between his daughter and Ajitesh. He said that the boy did not have proper employment.

The couple later appeared on a news channel in Delhi in which Sakshi said that her brother and her father's associates had been hounding them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajesh Misra UP MLA daughter marriage Yogi Adityanath
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp