BSF recovers 155 smuggled cows from Basirhat-Bangladesh border

The personnel of the armed force recovered 155 cows which have a market value of Rs 13 lakh and arrested one of the smugglers identified as Alim Biswas.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Border Security Force (BSF) challenged a group of cow smugglers near a border check-post in Basirhat-Bangladesh border region in North 24-Parganas on Sunday and opened fire after being attacked in which one of the suspects was killed.

The incident took place after a BSF jawan, Anisur Rahman, was attacked at Bongaon with crude bombs by smugglers and his right forearm had to be amputated.

According to the BSF sources, the armed jawans reached the spot after they received information that a huge number of cows were gathered in an area. 

"The smugglers started hurling bombs at us. In retaliation, we fired seven rounds in which Mustafa Gazi was injured. He was taken to a hospital in Basirhat, where he succumbed to his injuries later,’’ said a BSF spokesperson in Kolkata.

The Bangladeshi smuggler though managed to flee.

