Cattle trade impacted due to mob lynching: BSP member Ritesh Pandey in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: A Bahujan Samaj Party member on Tuesday raised the issue of mob lynching in the Lok Sabha saying it has impacted the cattle trade and resulted in lot of difficulties for farmers.

Ritesh Pandey (Bahujan Samaj Party) who raised the issue during the discussion on the Demands for Grants for Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2019-20, earned the praise of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who applauded him for the same.

"Due to mob lynching the cattle trade has been impacted," Pandey said.

Terming the present government at the Centre as "Anti farmer," he said, it will have to seriously look at the challenges that would come in the way of doubling the farmers income.

Stating that the farming land is getting reduced due to urbanisation and industrialisation, he said, there was a need to spend wisely on research and development.

Participating in the discussion, Uday Pratap Singh (BJP) also stressed upon the need to come up with a legislation to control the population.

Amar Singh (Congress) said the agriculture is in a problem and the farmers were under distress, adding there was a need to set up Agricultural Reform Committee under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister.