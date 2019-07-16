Centre rules out plan to set up commission for nomadic, semi-nomadic tribes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Tuesday ruled out any plan to set up a permanent commission for denotified, semi-nomadic and nomadic tribes.

The information was shared by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"The government has not formulated any plan to set up a permanent commission for denotified, semi-nomadic and nomadic tribes," he said.

"A board namely Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Communities (DWBDNCs) was constituted on February 21, 2019," the minister added.