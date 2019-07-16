Home Nation

Chandrakant Patil appointed as chief of Maharashtra BJP ahead of Assembly elections

As per BJP constitution, a party leader cannot continue to hold the same post for more than two terms.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP Tuesday appointed Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil and party MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha as presidents of the state and Mumbai city units, respectively.

While Patil has replaced Raosaheb Danve, who resigned as the Maharashtra BJP chief after his induction into Union cabinet, Lodha, a builder and the richest MLA, will take place of Ashish Shelar who was recently appointed as a minister in the state government.

As per BJP constitution, a party leader cannot continue to hold the same post for more than two terms.

Shelar had served as the president of the Mumbai unit for the last six years. "I request the party to appoint a full time state president for strengthening the party organisation. I need to focus on my ministerial portfolio and parliamentary responsibilities," Danve said while announcing his resignation as the state unit president.

Sources said that Patil, believed to be the number two in the state Cabinet, has the task cut out for him to ensure that the BJP retains power with an improved mandate. The elections for the 288-member House are due in September-October this year.

Patil hails from Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, once a stronghold of the Congress and the NCP.

With Patil's appointment, the presidents of the state units of the BJP, the Congress and the NCP now hail from the western Maharashtra region.

While newly-appointed state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat comes from Ahmednagar district, his NCP counterpart Jayant Patil belongs to Sangli district.

Lodha represents Malabar Hill constituency in south Mumbai. In 2014 assembly polls, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 122 seats.

The saffron party went on to form a coalition government with the support of the Shiv Sena, which had won 63 seats.

In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP retained its 2014 tally of 23 seats in Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP Assembly elections Chandrakant Patil 
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp