Delhi high court seeks Centre's response on plea for linking property to Aadhaar

After seeking response, the court posted the matter for hearing on October 15. Upadhyay contended that linking property with Aadhaar will lead to an 'increment of two per cent in annual growth'.

Published: 16th July 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:59 PM

Aadhaar

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to the government to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar number to curb corruption, black money generation and benami transaction.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and including Justice C. Harishankar, issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Centre, seeking their response on the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

After seeking response, the court posted the matter for hearing on October 15. Upadhyay contended that linking property with Aadhaar will lead to an "increment of two per cent in annual growth".

"Executive action should be taken to warn the corrupt that betrayal of the public trust will no longer be tolerated and to reaffirm the rule of law and transparency," the petition said.

It further stated that the main advantage of the strategy would be that the tax authorities will get the details of "legal owners" immediately and once the Aadhaar linkage takes place, tax authorities can approach them.

"It will clean our electoral process, which is dominated by black money and benami transaction and thrives on a cycle of large black investments, the capture of power through foul means and use of political strength to amass private wealth, all with disdain of the citizen," the petition stated.

