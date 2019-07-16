Deluge in Bihar worsens as Nepal releases over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The flood situation in 18 districts in Bihar aggravated further with swirling water of rivers inundating over 200 more villages after the discharge of over 1.5 lakh cusecs water from the Kulkaheni dam in Nepal.

The discharged caused a flash flood which resulted in the death toll rising to 24 — six in Araria district alone — on Monday from four on Sunday.

Four deaths were reported from Sitamarhi, while Kishanganj and Darbhanga accounted for two deaths each.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went for another round of aerial survey of five Seemanchal districts, including Purnia and Kishanganj, with principal secretary of state disaster management department Pratay Amrit.

He also reviewed relief and rescue operations across Seemanchal at Purnia and pulled up some officials for slow progress in some areas.

Meanwhile, leaders of the opposition, led by the RJD, protested the failure of the NDA government in checking the floods in north Bihar.