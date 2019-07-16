Donate Quran, court's bail condition to Jharkhand woman arrested for offensive Facebook post targeting Muslims

Home Nation

RANCHI: A 19-year-old woman, who was recently arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims, has been granted bail by a local court here on the condition that she donate five copies of Quran to separate institutions in the city.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh, after granting the conditional bail on Monday, asked Richa Bharti to submit one copy of the holy book to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city, her advocate Rampravesh Singh told PTI.

The magistrate has also sought the receipt or the acknowledgement of the donation within a fortnight, he said.

Md Jamil Khan, a member of the Anjuman Committee, said it has welcomed the court's verdict.

"The committee, which looks after the health, education and welfare of the local people, has accepted the verdict whole-heartedly. The woman has been asked to donate copies of the Quran to the committee as well as school and college libraries," he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Asutosh Sekhar, when contacted, said the officers were studying the court order to understand the stipulations.

Bharti, a B.Com student at a local college, was arrested on July 12 after the Anjuman Committee filed a complaint against her at the Pithora Police Station for sharing an objectionable post on Facebook, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

"We moved a petition in the court praying for bail. Yesterday, we got conditional bail with the ruling that she should donate one copy of the Quran Sharif to Anjuman Committee at Pithoria and four more to different libraries in the city," the girl's counsel said.

The judge has also directed the investigating officer in the case to be present when Bharti donates the holy book to the committee, he added.

Bharti's parents, Prakash and Nilam Devi, said they were happy to have their daughter back.

"I have not yet received the order copy. I respect the court's verdict. But I have not done anything wrong and will consult members of my family and lawyer if I can move the High Court (against the lower court's verdict," Bharti told PTI over phone.

Her father Prakash Patel also said they did not receive the copy of the order till 5.30 pm.

"After receiving it, we will consult our advocate and go through the legal process. We have full faith in the judiciary," he added.

